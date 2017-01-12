Street Roots

What We Do
Latest News
Oregon’s biggest – and most beloved – housing subsidy is subsidizing the wrong people.
That’s the perspective of a growing coalition of organizations looking to modify Oregon’s mortgage interest deduction, or MID, to make it more...
There are plenty of opportunities for progressive Oregonians to vent their frustration in the coming weeks. To date, more than 24,000 Facebook users have RSVP’d that they will be going to the Women’s March on Portland on Jan. 21, 2017, and 9,300...
Early Friday, Jan. 13, the second “Bunk Bus” was scheduled to leave Portland for Standing Rock, N.D.
Outfitted with insulated walls, a 35,000 BTU heater, eight beds and a medical area, it is designed to keep people warm and healthy during a harsh winter at the Oceti Sakowin...