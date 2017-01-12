Street Roots

for those who cannot afford free speech

Our Mission

Street Roots creates income opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and poverty by producing a newspaper and other media that are catalysts for individual and social change.

What We Do

Latest News

Jan
12
Housing advocates seek cap on Oregon's mortgage interest deduction
Most of the billion-dollar housing subsidy goes to top earners. Realtors will fight to preserve the popular homeowner benefit

Oregon’s biggest – and most beloved – housing subsidy is subsidizing the wrong people.

That’s the perspective of a growing coalition of organizations looking to modify Oregon’s mortgage interest deduction, or MID, to make it more...

Jan
12
Get involved: Inauguration events in and around Portland
Where to protest social injustices, Trump agenda

There are plenty of opportunities for progressive Oregonians to vent their frustration in the coming weeks. To date, more than 24,000 Facebook users have RSVP’d that they will be going to the Women’s March on Portland on Jan. 21, 2017, and 9,300...

Jan
12
Portland's 2nd Bunk Bus heads for Standing Rock
Portlanders load bus with supplies for protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline

Early Friday, Jan. 13, the second “Bunk Bus” was scheduled to leave Portland for Standing Rock, N.D.

Outfitted with insulated walls, a 35,000 BTU heater, eight beds and a medical area, it is designed to keep people warm and healthy during a harsh winter at the Oceti Sakowin...

